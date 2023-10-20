Microsoft has just closed the purchase of Activision Blizzard King and already has an impressive arsenal of publishers, studios and franchises. One of the complaints against Xbox in the current generation was the absence of large promotional campaigns because fans want the brand to shine and show its power. Well, the run-up to the holiday season brought something impressive.

Last night, Xbox fans around the world were delighted by the announcement that was displayed on the famous Las Vegas Sphere located in The Venetian Resort tourist complex. It is an entertainment center that stands out for its spherical shape made up of 50 million LED lights that have given a new perspective to concerts and events, taking advantage of the possibilities on a visual level. Precisely, Xbox took note of this and the beginning of its promotional campaign for the holiday season found the best showcase in this sphere.

The Las Vegas sphere displayed the recent Xbox commercial Wake Up and Dream – Power Your Dreams in a short version. It all starts with the brand logo that gives way to the formation of divisions, one of them opens and sequences from Starfield, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Forza Motorsport and Cyberpunk 2077 appear. Then, the commercial closes with the revelation of its current console offering, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the new Xbox Series S Carbon Black de 1 TB.

The presentation of Xbox in the Las Vegas area immediately became a trend due to the number of visitors who did not miss the opportunity to record and take photos to the surprise of the announcement that could be seen clearly and sharply from a long distance.

