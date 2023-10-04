The hype for Forza Motorsport is in full swing and Xbox knows it. So he decided to pamper the fans waiting for the game with a great gift that can be obtained very easily. Thanks to this, players will be able to give a special touch to the interface of their consoles before enjoying the races of the new installment.

Xbox gives you a dynamic Forza Motorsport theme

Xbox often releases dynamic themes for its consoles related to its biggest releases. Forza Motorsport is no exception, as the company has already released a free theme for all Xbox Series X|S users.

It shows 2 of the most iconic vehicles of the new installment, including the 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. The theme has quite discreet dynamic effects, as it only shows some changes in its lighting.

The good news is that it can be downloaded for free and you only have to follow a few simple steps from your console. Below I leave you the process to get the dynamic Forza Motorsport theme and a video (courtesy of Tom Warren) that shows it:

Go to the Settings section in your console Select the General option and go to Personalization Visit the My background section Get the theme in the Dynamic backgrounds section

Microsoft has released a new Forza Dynamic Background for all Xbox Series S / X users. Just in time for the Forza Motorsport early access on Thursday pic.twitter.com/wUvQNDrbfh — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 4, 2023

