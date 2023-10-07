Several Xbox Series X|S users shared images showing a strange message that they suddenly received on their consoles. The notice puzzled many players, as it shows a text made up of a mixture of letters and fonts that, together, look very strange.

Although it is possible to read it without problems, the reality is that it looks quite strange. For this reason, there were players who worried about their system. Fortunately, Xbox has already clarified what happened and provided an explanation for the strange text.

A strange message alarmed Xbox Series X|S users

Find out: Forza Motorsport: How to resolve the bug when changing graphical mode on Xbox Series X|S?

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

Xbox players received a strange message due to an error

As you could see in the image above, some players began to see the texts on their console interface in a very strange way. This is due to an unusual mix of sources that was caused by a bug that, above all, affected members of the Xbox Insider program.

This strange error arises because the text displayed on the screen has not yet been localized to the language in which the console is configured. It is also the case that it is a text related to some feature that is in preview as part of the Insider program.

“What you are seeing is what is commonly known as pseudo-loc or text that has not yet been localized for the specific language/region you have configured to display on your console,” Xbox explained.

Therefore, players who were scared by seeing messages of this type should not be alarmed, as it is not an error on their console or something of that nature. Simply report the problem and wait for it to be resolved. Below you can see the image that another user shared:

The error affected multiple Xbox Series X|S users

In case you missed it: Microsoft will complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard in a few days, according to a report

Search this link for all the news related to Xbox.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente