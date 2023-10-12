Xbox Series S is a very popular console thanks to its features and affordable price. Microsoft wants to boost its sales even more, so this morning it presented a new and attractive system bundle. The interesting thing is that the package preserves the original price of the console and includes a great gift that will allow players to enjoy the best of the Xbox ecosystem.

This is the new Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle

Through Xbox Wire, the company presented the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle, a package that includes a 512 GB console and a wireless controller. Additionally, players will get a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The attractive thing about the package is that it will be offered in exchange for $299.99 USD, so the months of the service are a free extra. In this way, users save $50 USD and have access to an immense library of games to start their system.

Now, when will this package debut? Microsoft will launch it worldwide on October 31, so those interested will only have to wait a few more weeks to purchase it.

Microsoft touted the product as one of the stellar bundles it will offer during the upcoming holiday season. So you surely expect it to have very good sales. Below you can see an image of the bundle:

New Xbox Series S bundle will give you months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

