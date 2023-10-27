Although we find ourselves in an era where market globalization has modified economic barriers and where protectionism via taxes is considered harmful from a liberal perspective, there are markets in which trade has to adjust to different conditions resulting in prices that surprise in the rest of the world. Curiously, the most important video game market in Latin America has given something to talk about due to the sudden increase in the price of Xbox Series S.

How much does the Xbox Series S cost in Brazil?

According to a report from The Enemy, Microsoft ordered the price increase of the Xbox Series S in Brazil in the run-up to the holiday season without explaining the reasons behind this decision. From the above it follows that the console Microsoftknown for its affordable price around the world and being an ideal option for gaming in this generation, will go from having a suggested price of R$2500, $500 USDa costar R$3599which translates into a cost of $720 USDgetting close to the price of the PS5 digital version in that market, which is currently R$3999, $800 USD.

The Xbox Series S already costs more than $700 USD in Brazil

Why did Microsoft increase the price of Xbox Series S in Brazil?

In this regard, a statement from Microsoft states the following: “at Xbox, we remain focused on offering the best gaming experience at a variety of prices, so players can choose what best suits their gaming needs and budget. In In the coming weeks, we will begin to communicate the price adjustment for Xbox Series S consoles in Brazil. While the console remains an important part of the Xbox ecosystem, we will continue to offer great games, skills and options for players in Brazil to play. how and where they want. We have maintained the price of the console for many years, and now we have adjusted it to R$3,599.”

The news has surprised because the adjustment seems to go beyond what is related to inflation, it is also worth noting that in Brazil These types of products are taxed with high taxes that impact their price unlike other markets. Likewise, the decision of Microsoft in Brazil It did not take long for him to be questioned in relation to the rumors about the cessation of the sale of physical copies of Xbox games, which has led to think that the brand seeks to redistribute the income it obtains from its gaming business in this country.

