Something that has generated a lot of debate in the current generation of consoles is the lower specifications of the Xbox Series S and how it has affected game development. The difference with its contemporary systems will be present once again with the launch of Alan Wake 2, as it will include a mode that will not be available on the Xbox Series X’s younger brother due to lack of power.

The new installment of Alan Wake is just around the corner and little by little the details of how it can be played are being revealed. A few days ago, Remedy Entertainment revealed that the title would have Performance Mode which, as its name indicates, would give priority to gameplay and allow reaching 60 fps without sacrificing much of the visuals on consoles.

Will Alan Wake 2 have Performance Mode on Xbox Series S?

In the original statement from the Finnish studio’s communications manager, Thomas Puha, it was only about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, which suggested that the Xbox Series S could not deploy such a mode.

It was not ruled out, however, that it was an oversight and that the Xbox Series S version would also include this mode, but this will not be the case, since Remedy Entertainment has just clarified the situation and confirmed to Game Informer that there will be no Mode. Performance for Xbox Series S, so players will apparently have to settle for playing it at 30 fps in standard mode (focused on quality).

Alan Wake 2 will not reach 60 fps on Xbox Series S

Why won’t Alan Wake 2 have Performance Mode on Xbox Series S?

The reasons why the studio did not work on Alan Wake 2’s Performance Mode for Xbox Series S were not revealed, but it appears to have been due to lower system specifications. Fortunately, Remedy Entertainment did not use this as an excuse not to work on Performance Mode, but instead developed it and will offer it for the PlayStation 5 (in its 2 versions) and Xbox Series X consoles.

In any case, it is important to mention that Xbox Series S users will not have to worry, as this does not mean that they are playing the worst version of Alan Wake 2, as we remember that Remedy Entertainment assured that although it will offer the option to play at 60 fps , the title was thought and developed to be a 30 fps experience.

Do you plan to play Alan Wake 2 in Performance Mode or Quality Mode? Tell us in the comments.

Alan Wake 2 will debut on October 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Epic Games Store). You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

