A new controversy seems to be forming around Microsoft and Xbox as reports indicate that the recent system update on their consoles warns about the imminent blocking of controls and accessories that do not have an official license or recognition from the company.

Microsoft will not let you use unauthorized third-party controls after this date

A few moments ago, the update of warning messages on consoles was reported Xbox with error 0x82d60002 indicating the denial of authorization for the use of some accessories. In this regard, the message that appears on users’ screens states: “The connected accessory is not authorized. The use of unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked for use on 11 /12/2023.

For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer. To view authorized accessories, go to www.xbox.com/accessories. (0x82d60002)”.

From the above it follows that Any accessories not authorized by Microsoft and the Xbox brand will not work more on Xbox consoles starting November 12, 2023.

Xbox won’t let you use unauthorized controllers and accessories

Which brands and accessories will continue to work on Xbox?

According to close sources cited by Windows Central, Microsoft will expand its licensing and support program in third-party products but with the difference that those that do not have the company’s recognition will simply be useless on Xbox.

Reviewing the list that is currently available in the link provided by Microsoft, the controls and accessories that are authorized for use on Xbox are the company’s originals, followed by brands such as PDP, PowerA, GameSir, SCUF, Hyperkin, Victrix, Corsair, Astro, 8BitDo, Razer, Turtle Beach, Nacon, Thrustmaster, Western Digital, SeaGate, Logitech and HyperX, all recognized brands in the console and PC gaming scene.

According to user reports, this measure is causing operating problems in controls used on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so it would not be limited to current generation consoles. Likewise, failures are reported in Xbox controllers of various brands that were purchased from online store sites in Asia. On the other hand, the response given by the Brook Gaming brand is cited, which regrets the imminent blocking of some of its products on Xbox and shares the list of those that will be affected, including some Arcade-type controllers for arcade games. fights.

Brook Gaming and the controls and accessories that will no longer work on Xbox

