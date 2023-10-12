Video games are an ephemeral and perishable medium, whether we want to accept it or not. That’s why preservation is so important. Players and developers have strived to understand the evolution of the entertainment they love so much and save its history; However, the outlook is discouraging.

Xbox has shown interest in the cause with several projects. In addition, Phil Spencer has called on the entire industry to encourage preservation. Despite this, the brand and the manager received harsh criticism in recent days, as fans are upset with their future strategy.

The reason? Like other companies, Xbox will bet on totally digital environments and, in some ways, its plans contradict its speech in favor of preservation. So will the company help preserve video games or bury them further in a digital sea from where they will be unrecoverable?

Everything fades into air

Imagine that your favorite game disappears forever. You can’t enjoy it again and you can’t even share it with someone to know about it. What would you do? Would you regret it or just move on and start the next game in your backlog?

According to a study by the Foundation for the History of Video Games, 87% of titles cannot be obtained in physical or digital format today. It’s an alarming figure, especially since we’re talking about games for consoles before 2010, when digital distribution environments were nowhere near what they are today.

That said, it seems that preserving the medium is not and has not been a priority for large companies or gamers. What awaits us then in an industry full of games as a service that disappear within months of debuting and subscription platforms with immense catalogs of digital titles?

Preservation of the environment is important, but it has not been a priority

Xbox is not indifferent to this problem that has plagued video games for decades. It has several initiatives to preserve its legacy and other companies’ games. However, the brand’s most recent leaks were a bucket of cold water for many, as they made it clear that it will fully invest in digital, services and the cloud. Where does preservation come into all this?

We know that the company plans to launch a new Xbox Series X without a disc drive. This console will be the complement to the Xbox Series S, a digital system that has sold much more than its counterpart that runs physical games. It was also revealed that Microsoft will push cloud-powered gaming like never before during the next generation.

There will be more and more experiences that are not limited to hardware and therefore will not run natively and will depend on a connection. Xbox recently opened a new division to make cloud-native gaming, and it appears that will be one of the main focuses of its next console.

Because of this, some players criticized the company on social media and railed against Phil Spencer’s strategy. How do you say you support preservation and at the same time build an ecosystem that threatens it? This is where the concern of many arises.

Xbox’s digital future worries preservation enthusiasts

A call for preservation… half-baked

“Phil Spencer and Xbox want an exclusively digital future. As soon as possible. They don’t want physical games. They don’t want us to own something. Phil Spencer and Microsoft are all talk. PR mumbo-jumbo. They don’t care about the customers or the preservation of the games,” said an upset player on social media.

Are you exaggerating? In the leaked documents, Microsoft describes the Xbox Series X overhaul as “the most powerful Xbox ever, now adorably digital.” Clearly, the plan is to leave physical games behind and for everything to depend on digital licenses, which will make the already complicated task of preservation even more difficult.

The problem for many gamers is not that Xbox is going down this path; After all, the rest of the industry also tips the scales towards digital, services and the cloud. Nor is it that the community believes that Xbox will itself create a point of no return for preservation. The point is that the company publicly shows interest in video game curation and its future plans are incompatible with it. In the end, it pays the price while the rest of the companies do not even dare to mention the issue.

Players fear for a totally digital future

In 2021, Spencer called on the industry to commit to preserving the environment. The manager emphasized that they are committed to the cause through backward compatibility, a program that has been one of the pillars of Xbox for several generations. However, it is far from the panacea that many are looking for, as we know that the feature is limited by licensing restrictions, legal issues and technological challenges that, if Microsoft cannot address, then who.

Spencer also talked about finding legal emulation so more people can access older titles. Players reproached him shortly after, since Xbox blocked the emulators in the retail mode of their consoles. He forced users to pay for developer mode and, for many, it was an unnecessary barrier that opposes the manager’s speech.

On the other hand, it is a matter of time before the Xbox 360 store closes and, with it, more than 200 games are lost forever. Although this occurs in the ecosystems of all companies and is currently a constant in the industry, there was a promise involved. Spencer stated that they will look for an alternative to try to rescue some of the games from extinction, but there is nothing concrete.

“To be honest, I don’t really trust Microsoft’s claim that purchased Xbox 360 games will still be accessible after the store closes, as the Games for Windows – Live store hasn’t worked at all since 2018, and no one can download no purchases, even though Microsoft claimed we could,” another player posted.

Fans distrust Xbox’s promises regarding preservation

While Spencer sweetens the ears of gamers with a speech in favor of the medium they love, Microsoft has a plan that goes against those promises and that does not fit with the ideals of the community that is concerned.

The players argue that the industry is full of practices that put the existence of the medium as such at risk. For example, the permanent connection requirement, mandatory downloads on physical copies and backward compatible titles, as well as games that debut only in digital format.

The recent debut of Forza Motorsport put all this problem back on the table, as some people had problems starting to play with their physical copies due to connection and update issues.

Players ask Xbox to preserve its legacy

It was then that the community raised its voice and asked Xbox for explanations; They don’t understand how this happens in the games of a company that advocates the preservation of its legacy. The point is that it is not the first time something similar has happened; Let’s remember that the debut of Halo Infinite was also overshadowed by similar problems, and players have little hope that the situation will change in the future.

“Why Xbox continues to release physical copies. “Phil Spencer, do you really care about preserving these titles?” wrote one player.

In the end, Xbox and the other companies have only partial interest in the cause, especially because the idea of ​​preservation in some way undermines their business model and the technology they are interested in promoting.

Do physical games still make sense in some ecosystems?

Preservation does not depend on a single company

Wanting to preserve a medium as immense and complex as video games is a titanic task that seems impossible. Even if you had the ideal means to do it, it is a fact that something will be irremediably lost.

The digital format and subscription services have given us a convenience to enjoy video games that was unimaginable a few years ago. However, this model entails the problem of the expiration of the medium, something that many are not aware of or simply prefer to ignore.

It’s naive to think that Xbox can solve the preservation problem on its own. In the end, this is a collective problem that involves many companies, developers and, of course, gamers. Will PlayStation and Nintendo do something about it? The reality is that it is not clear.

We know, nothing will last forever, but that doesn’t mean we should stop caring about the future of what entertains us, gives meaning to our free time and has given us so many hours of fun.

