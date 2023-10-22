Without a doubt, the internet changed gaming and the way players interact in online spaces. Although connectivity brought many benefits and new ways to play, it also facilitated harassment and the spread of toxic messages. And yes, there are those who seem incapable of overcoming a defeat and use these tools to insult, despite the passage of time.

A few hours ago, the user xijingpingpong It caught the attention of hundreds of users on the Xbox subreddit thanks to its unusual story. In one post, he explained that he received a toxic message from another player whom he defeated in an online match, although it is unknown in which game.

Well, what’s so special about that? At the end of the day, it’s extremely common for angry players to insult and send toxic messages when they bite the dust in a multiplayer experience. This case attracted attention because the angry user sent the same text… 3 years after his defeat.

It seems that the Xbox player still cannot get over his defeat

Judging by the screenshot that was shared on the forum, the toxic user insulted xijingpingpong and called him a cheater and a spawn camper, that is, those players who wait for opponents to leave their spawn point.

The upset player sent the first message on December 1, 2021. It is October 22, 2023, almost 3 years later, sent the same insult again. The publication caught attention and now has more than 950 positive votes on the Xbox subreddit.

As expected, subreddit users reacted with amazement and humor to this unusual case. “At least it’s consistent,” one person wrote. “Don’t report it, I want to know what he will say in the fourth year,” another joked. “Every year, spend time reflecting on the savagery you inflicted on him. And this year, it was too much to suppress,” said a third.

Harassment and toxicity in video games is a serious issue

Although this case made users laugh, the truth is that toxicity in social networks and online video games is a serious issue that, unfortunately, often goes unnoticed. A few days ago, the case of a woman who received threats and malicious messages from a user in Final Fantasy XIV was announced, forcing the police to act.

Earlier this year, a study revealed that developers believe toxic players are one of the most common and serious problems plaguing the video game industry.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Did something similar happen to you? Let us read you in the comments.

