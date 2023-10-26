Microsoft knew very well what we wanted to see in the Xbox Partner Preview: games and more games for consoles and PCs. No talks or presentations. Without unnecessary pauses between one advertisement and another. And, already, joys for Game Pass subscribers accustomed to surprises. As a result, its new 20-minute digital events filled with advertisements in which we have gone from cheerful festive proposals on paradisiacal islands to real nightmares that we will have to deal with with guns. And between one thing and another, a reunion with Naked Snake who has been scandalized by time.

At VidaExtra we do not miss tradition and we have brought together each and every one of the previews offered from the Xbox Partner Preview in one place. Needless to say, they will all come to Xbox consoles, but what is really interesting is that first previews of expected games were shown, a couple of completely unexpected titles appeared, specific dates were given for projects that must be kept track of and, for a change , Hollow Knight: Silksong was once again conspicuous by its absence.

The reading we make: a spectacular 2023 still has surprises to offer. Especially on the eve of Halloween. However, the Third Parties have already begun to distribute among themselves the key dates of 2024 in which, if everything goes as planned, we will not have room to get bored either. As you will see, there are everything from indie gems to new releases of cult classics. And, between one thing and another, a certain half-man, half-machine law enforcement agent ready to turn the city of Detroit upside down.

Our starting point? The Virtuous Mission. Among other things, for being a masterful start to a well-deserved cult saga.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Available on Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC Date: to be announced

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 reappeared in a very calculated way: with the first volume of the Metal Gear Master Collection just released, it is the perfect time to compare to what extent the changes are noticeable in the 2004 game. The answer came to us hand in hand with his first video with gameplay, and both the jump and the level of detail is amazing.

Officially, Konami will rely on Unreal Engine 5 to remake the game from scratch. Hideo Kojima for cutting-edge systems. We know that not all the improvements will be visible, since the 3D audio of the ninth generation consoles and PCs will be used. Now, we expect that the playability will be given a boost.

Is it possible to surpass the original? Rushing is a bad advisor when it comes to achieving the perfect survival and stealth experience. Konami knows this well and that is why the release date remains up in the air. For now.

Alan Wake 2

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: October 27, 2023

Double portion of videos and a fully deserved greater prominence for the sequel to Alan Wake. At the end of the day, we are facing a saga that has always been very attached to Xbox.

To begin with, Remedy has provided the promised launch trailer that, just two days after its release, knows how to put all the keys to the game at the disposal of fans: the turn towards Survival Horror is total, and it doesn’t feel bad at all to the Alan Wake universe.

But, in addition, a generous advance has been shown in which the co-protagonist of the game leaves several chargers when facing a nightmare creature and, already, we see what Remedy is capable of achieving with its own engine in the systems current.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Available on Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC. Available out of the box on Game Pass. Date: January 26, 2023

Even the Yakuza needs to take a break from time to time. With those words, SEGA gives a new twist to the RGG Studio saga, using the crazy Ichiban Kasuga -of course- as a battering ram to expand the traditional formula.

The premise is really promising: in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth We will leave the streets of Kamurocho a little behind, we will put on the Hawaiian shirt and we can get lost at will on the paradisiacal island of Dondoko, a place full of leisure activities, but also with its own thugs. Guys whose ideas will clear up with a good beating.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: November 2, 2023

Do you remember the brutal police robot ED-209 from the movies? Robocop? Teyon brings him back for his game. In fact, he puts it right under our noses and with the missile launchers on both arms loaded with ammunition. The fascinating charm of stop-motion animation with which we knew him may be lost, but we must admit that seen from the front and with a desire for war, he looks truly scandalous.

RoboCop: Rogue City may not reinvent action in video games, but it is full of that explosiveness that always ends up adding extra points. And since its launch on PC and ninth generation consoles is almost around the corner, Nacon has taken the opportunity to offer a generous helping of gameplay and show off the pre-order bonuses. From that point on, how and to what extent you apply the law is up to you.

Ark: Survival Ascended

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: Now available on PC. November 2023 on consoles

Triple hit on the table by Ark: Survival Ascended: Studio Wildcard has not only shown its first gameplay, which uses the Unreal Engine 5 to reimagine the phenomenon of survival games; but also comes to PC starting today. Of course, console players won’t have to wait much longer: its release is scheduled for November.

Ark: Survival Ascended It is a remake of Ark: Survival Evolved launched in 2015, which leaves behind many of the elements that prevented taking the proposal to the next level: in addition to making the leap to the Epic engine, offering finishes and a degree of detail on another scale, key elements are introduced such as the possibility of exporting the PC mods to all platforms. If you’re afraid of seeing how many hours you played the original, be very careful with this one.

Still Wakes The Deep

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: Early 2024

It is impossible not to recognize the touch the creators of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs y Dear Esther in Still Wakes The Deep. Their commitment to narrative horror blatantly betrays them, but it also works in their favor. Even when the scenario of your new nightmare has little to do with the previous ones.

The new work by The Chinese Room takes us to a maritime platform that seems about to collapse in front of a particularly choppy North Sea. The year is 1975 and, technically, we are in Scottish territory. What options are there to escape this situation? At the beginning of next year we will have it a little clearer on PC and consoles.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Available on Xbox Series X/S and PC Date: Early 2024

Dungeons, spells and a delicious Nordic landscape to get lost in. Yes indeed, Dungeons of Hinterberg It is not the umpteenth fantasy kingdom inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, but it takes us to an alpine town with a special charm, lots of excuses to get lost sliding through the nine and characters with a very modern appearance and a story to tell.

Microbird Games puts us in the boots of Luisa, an adventurer who escapes from the city to the Alps with the purpose of discovering the 25 Hinterberg dungeons and making friends in the process after each adventure. In fact, part of what makes her special Dungeons of Hinterberg It’s how the role-playing experience and the social simulator aspect are intertwined.

With an artistic style full of its own charm, sections with colorful puzzles, a free exploration system and combats that are resolved with sword blows and spells, Dungeons of Hinterberg It is postulated as one of the exclusives of Xbox and PC. Its launch? Sometime in 2024.

The Finals

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: 2024

Have you been looking for a new shooter to dedicate your next 100 hours to? Embark Studios has a proposal that you will be able to get your hands on very soon: The Finals will be released next year, but between October 26 and November 5 its new beta will take place.

The premise is relatively simple: it is a contest in which the destruction of the environments has a special role, but in the end what counts is how quickly we can fill our pockets. In both cases, the key to success lies in creating a great show.

Ikaro: Will Not Die

Available on Xbox Date: to be announced

Microsoft announced that only announced games were going to be shown, but it only took one trailer to show something new: Ikaro: Will Not Die It is a proposal overflowing with action with roque-lite elements. And what was shown was just a small appetizer.

Developed by FuturLab and Thunderful, the creators of Powerwash Simulatornothing less, Ikaro: Will Not Die bets on a futuristic aesthetic seeking to be a kind of spiritual successor to Velocity 2X. The bad thing is that we will have to wait a little longer to find out new details: there is no date or much information about it. Of course, we assume that it will come to Xbox.

Spirit of the North 2

Available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC Date: To be announced

Surprises rarely come alone. Infuse Studio announced the sequel to Spirit of the North, the second new game in the Xbox Partner Preview, bringing back the idea of ​​exploring a ruined world like a lost fox. An open world adventure whose cover letter speaks for itself.

We know that, in addition to Xbox Series X / S, Spirit of the North 2 It can also be played on PS5 and PC. What’s more, the Steam page is already enabled. Also that comparisons with the original work in its favor, since its appearance looks wonderful. The only thing left to find out is when we can play. From Xbox they tell us that very soon.

Manor Lords

Available on PC Date: April 26, 2024

There are a few medieval strategy games. But never too many. Above all, when they come pointing out ways like Manor Lords: The Slavic Magic game appeared in the Xbox Partner Preview to set its release date and, already, give joy to Game Pass players on PC: it will be included in the Microsoft launch service. Rounding out more and better a catalog of impeccable strategy games.

Manor Lords It bets on all aspects of the strategy, including massive battles, but also giving ample scope to construction and management. In fact, its creators are inspired by the art and architecture of 17th-century Franconia. XIV, although they also seek to satisfy those who feel especially comfortable with historical rigor. In any case, Game Pass players have an easier time than anyone else giving it a well-deserved chance.

In VidaExtra | This is what the future of PS5 and Xbox looks like: all the announced games and exclusivities that will arrive after the purchase of Activision

In VidaExtra | Xbox Cloud Gaming three years later: the impressive evolution and unfulfilled promises of Microsoft’s cloud gaming