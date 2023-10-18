With the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, Microsoft already has an arsenal of more than 50 devices in its video game business. Of course, not all plans or projects involve new installments or even new IPs, there is also room to look back to the past thinking about re-releases, remasters or remakes. Will the same happen with Activision Blizzard franchises?

Xbox looks to the future, but also to the past with the purchase of Activision Blizzard

During his participation in the Official Xbox Podcast on YouTube, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming brand, spoke about speculation and desires for the return of some franchises, taking into account that Activision Blizzard already has a recent history in those cases with Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Tony Hawk. At the outset, Phil Spencer pointed out that the large number of studies and projects not only allows us to consider projects in terms of the new, but also to return to the previous.

In that sense, the head of Xbox stated: “the number of franchises we now have in our portfolio is inspiring. I feel that we have to be great guardians for this content and what we do with it because they are also people’s memories on different platforms over decades. I want to make sure that when we go back and review something, it’s done with a motivated team that really wants to work on it and not just for financial reasons.”

Fans await the return of Guitar Hero after the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Xbox Game Pass is a great opportunity for re-releases and remasters

Later, Phil Spencer mentioned that thanks to Xbox Game Pass they could establish a standard of 2 video games per year that would reach the services in the form of re-release or remastering, and gave as an example what happened with the Quake remasters that have been very well received by the players, although he made it clear that there are no plans and that this is only an opportunity that may or may not be considered.

Finally, the head of Xbox declared that the possibilities between franchises and studios are open for everything that exists today in the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, so the studios can think about projects outside their circle since what is important, in that case , it will be that they have a good idea, a commitment and passion for taking on a franchise.

It should be remembered that in recent days, Bobby Kotick held a meeting with Activision Blizzard workers and in it he hinted at the return of some franchises that were stuck in the past. Likewise, he referred to the return of Guitar Hero and the possibilities that the franchise would have with Xbox Game Pass.

