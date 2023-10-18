The latest news about Xbox is not exactly positive. Phil Spencer talks about the future and makes all the players sad.

Xbox has issued a statement with bad news. The expectation was palpable among video game fans regarding the recent acquisition of Activision by Microsoft. A union of giants that promised strong emotions for users of the popular Game Pass service. However, an official statement issued recently has made it clear that the desire to enjoy iconic titles such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk on Game Pass must be contained. At least for the moment. Of course, these developments are not exactly positive.

No Activision video games in Game Pass

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has taken the floor to explain in detail the reasons behind this decision that, without a doubt, will impact the gaming community. As stated in a recent edition of the company’s official podcast, the process of incorporating Activision games into Game Pass is taking its first steps.

Regulatory factors and the uncertainty inherent in a transaction of this magnitude have delayed the implementation of this long-awaited addition. The president of Xbox has been emphatic in stating that The availability of these games, most of which are desired by fans, will not be possible until 2024.. Although it has not ruled out the possibility of offering detailed updates in case of progress in this period.

The disappointment among video game fans is logical

Microsoft

The enthusiasts had hoped a celebratory launch, similar to the one that took place after the acquisition of Bethesda. However, the logistical and dimensional particularities of this union with Activision have proven to be noticeably more complex. Bringing games to Xbox Game Pass isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. Especially if you consider the presence of numerous titles with old licenses in the Activision catalog.

It is pertinent to emphasize that one should not wait for the arrival of each Activision game to Game Pass as a consequence of this alliance, although Xbox could be working to rescue some classic titles such as those related to Marvel, Tony Hawk or James Bond, among many others.

While the news has certainly unleashed an understandable disappointment among the most fervent Xbox fans, it is important to remember that patience can be an ally in times like this. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision promises a bright future for the gaming ecosystem. This gives us the promise of even richer experiences for Game Pass users. In the meantime, gamers can wait with anticipation and continue enjoying the wide selection of titles available on this renowned subscription service.