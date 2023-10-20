The spectacular new Xbox video hints that the launch of Hellblade II is very close, and watch out for the nod to the classic Call of Duty, which could soon arrive on Game Pass.

There is no doubt: it has been a great year. And be careful, because there are still two and a half months of big releases left. Above all, we can say that Xbox has far surpassed the warm year 2022with exclusives from the likes of Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

The future is exciting for Xbox. Not only because of the exclusives that will arrive in 2024, such as Hellblade II, Fable or Avowed, but also because of the important new features for Xbox Game Pass.

Without going any further, one of the best games of 2023, as well as a horror reference, will arrive very soon on the Microsoft service. Yes, we talk about Dead Space Remake.

We must also remember that, before the end of the year, Baldur’s Gate III will land on Xbox Series X|S after sweeping PC and PS5. We’re looking forward to seeing how Larian’s RPG performs on Microsoft consoles.

Of course, the purchase of Activision Blizzard also opens a wide range of possibilities for the green firm. Will franchises like Hexen, Prototype or Guitar Hero return?

Light your dreams

Xbox has published a new video that has left us shocked. You can see it above, but we already warned you that it will be 3 frenetic minutes that will make you really want to grab your controls.

Under the motto ”Wake up and dream”the Xbox video reviews some of the company’s biggest releases in 2023, as well as important multiplatform and exclusive games for 2024 and beyond.

With personalized music by Son Lux, this spot promises to be Xbox’s great advertising campaign for the Christmas campaign. Microsoft has even confirmed that it will be broadcast during American football games on Prime Video.

The protagonist of the video meet VASCOthe robot protagonist in Starfield, walks the streets of Night City (Cyberpunk 2077), or even dreams of the asphalt of Forza Motorsport.

There are two very interesting details in the video. The first of them, when the actress is a young woman playing Call of Duty Black Opsa true declaration of intent towards Game Pass.

On the other hand, another of the great Xbox exclusives for 2024 also appears, whose release date is still unknown. We are talking about Hellblade II, the title developed by Ninja Theory.

It’s certainly one of the best ads we’ve seen in a long, long time. Microsoft will surely take a few sales and subscriptions this Christmas.

what game Xbox Series X|S Are you looking forward to it more? Will you be giving Dead Space this Halloween on Xbox Game Pass? We will be attentive to Microsoft’s next steps, now that they have already acquired Activision Blizzard and all its licenses.