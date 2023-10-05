It’s been more than a year since Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed its launch on Xbox Game Pass, and perhaps this weekend we will have news.

We’re all wondering what’s going on with Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Hollow Knight sequel was announced a few years ago, first as a Nintendo Switch exclusive (on consoles). Last year, Microsoft confirmed that the game would be released on Xbox, Windows, and Game Pass consoles.

Shortly after, we also learned that Hollow Knight: Silksong would come to PlayStation consoles. From there, a 2023 marked by new features for the long-awaited metroidvania was expected.

But it has not been that way. Team Cherry confirmed in May that the game would not come out this yearsince the estimated launch window was the first half of 2023.

Hollow Knight fans are concerned about the status of the project. Especially now, after the changes announced for Unity Engine (the engine that Silksong uses) that have caused so much controversy.

Who would have thought, but maybe in a few days we will clear up the doubts. The Australian-New Zealand Xbox Twitter account (now X) has hinted at an advertisement for this weekend.

Silksong and the umpteenth rumor

The networks are turning on again due to the possibility of a new Hollow Knight announcement: Silksong. So far, the latest news dates back to May, when the game was delayed indefinitely by Team Cherry.

But this week is different. You may not know it, but this weekend (October 7 and 8) it is celebrated PAX Australia’s 10th anniversary a Melbourne.

Team Cherry, estudio tras Hollow Knight y Hollow Knight: Silksong, is based in Australiawhich means you could be one of the attendees at the video game and technology fair in Melbourne.

But what’s really interesting (and the trigger for the rumors) is this tweet from Xbox, which says the following:

”What is your favorite song? ours is silk”, to which in the comments you can read: ”Especially at night”, in response to a user who mentioned the term ”Hollow”.

Before you ask, the tweet belongs to the official Xbox account in Australia and New Zealand. Remember that Xbox was the last company to have Silksong at one of its events.

There are two possibilities. The first, which at this point we see as very probable, is that Xbox is just trolling to Hollow Knight fans.

And the second: that really Hollow Knight Silksong has something to announce this weekend at PAX Australia. Either way, it seems like there are big things on the way.

Many fans believe that the tweet is too shameless not to bring something new to the game. However, to avoid disappointment, we recommend lowering expectations.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of the moment, which is in development by Team Cherry for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Additionally, the title will be available on Game Pass at launch.