Which the rarest achievement from Xbox? Some players asked this question recently and the answer soon came to light. A user shared on social media and forums an achievement so rare that less than 1% of Xbox players have it.

To be exact, only 0.66% of Xbox users have the unique achievement. Its history dates back to 2013, the year the Xbox One debuted. Many players regretted not knowing about this achievement, mainly since it is impossible to achieve it today.

Less than 1% of Xbox fans have this achievement

The achievement in question is called Day One and only very few players obtained it in 2013. It was released at the launch of the Xbox One and was available to fans who purchased the Day One Edition of the console.

A Reddit user known as DrDannny boasted that he has the rare achievement, since he purchased the console on its launch day. Since then, he has it pinned to his profile like a medal. Statistics reveal that only 0.66% of Xbox users have it.

The player made a post to reach out and meet other players who earned the Day One achievement on their accounts. Surprisingly, many discovered that they could have achieved it, but they didn’t do something important.

To obtain the Day One achievement it was necessary to scan a code that came with the Day One Edition of the Xbox One. Many did not do so even though they bought the console since its release and missed out on this rare collectible.

“You are one of the first to experience a new generation of entertainment. Welcome to Xbox One,” says the achievement description. Below you can see an image:

Day One, one of the rarest Xbox achievements

