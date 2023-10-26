The closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft marks the beginning of a new era for its video game business and the changes have not been long in coming. Today, the company presented its new organizational chart with the managers who will head the gaming division and in the case of Xbox there is important news because it already has a new president.

Microsoft and Phil Spencer appoint Sarah Bond as president of Xbox

Microsoft and Phil Spencer announced changes in the direction of the company’s gaming business. To begin with, Phil Spencer will continue to lead as general director of the video game division so, for the moment, he will remain the leader in this sector of the North American company. In the case of Xbox, Sarah Bond, who served as corporate vice president, was promoted to president of Xbox so everything that has to do with the brand will be in her hands.

On the other hand, Matt Booty, who served as head of Xbox Game Studiosnow he will also be president and in charge of gaming and content ZeniMax | Bethesda. The above means that Xbox Game Studios has been expanded into the company acquired in 2020 that will operate directly with Microsoft.

Sarah Bond, the new president of Xbox

Who are the leaders of Microsoft’s video game business?

According to official information, the new structure of the Xbox video game business is integrated as follows, although a change is expected in the short term in the case of Bobby Kotick who will cease to be general director of Activision Blizzard King:

Phil Spencer – CEO of Microsoft Gaming Sarah Bond – President of Xbox Matt Booty – President of Studios and Content Dave McCarthy – COO of Microsoft Gaming Jeret West – Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft Gaming Ami Silverman – Director of Sales Bobby Kotick – Director CEO of Activision Blzzard King Joslyn Main – Chief of Staff Cynthia Per-Lee – Corporate Vice President of Human Resources Kari Perez – General Manager of Communications Linda Norman – Corporate Vice President of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs (CELA) Tim Stuart – Corporate Vice President of Finance

Who is Sarah Bond, the new president of Xbox?

Sarah Bond She graduated with a degree in higher education from Yale and Harvard universities in the United States in the area of ​​economic studies focused on business. She highlights her executive positions at the T-Mobile company where she was vice president of emerging businesses.

Sarah Bond, the new president of Xbox

In 2017 she joined Microsoft where she served as corporate vice president in charge of the company’s video game business, being an important part, along with Phil Spencer, of the new era of the division after the failure of the Xbox One strategy. Subsequently, Sarah Bond joined Microsoft. She became corporate vice president of the Xbox ecosystem, a position that came to an end to give way to absolute leadership of the brand.

The recent appointment of Sarah Bond has given rise to speculation as it is considered that at some point she will be Phil Spencer’s successor. The comments and reactions on social networks show her approval that, in the future, the president of Xbox will be the leader of Microsoft’s entire video game business.

