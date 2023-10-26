There is excellent news for Xbox Game Pass users, as one of the most attractive releases of this year joined the service’s catalog. As if that were not enough, the platform received 2 other games with quite interesting proposals.

If for some reason you didn’t find out, you should know that the Dead Space remake can now be played with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription. This means it is available to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile (cloud) users.

It is important to note that the game is part of EA Play, so it is necessary to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to enjoy it.

It is also possible to play it at the basic level of EA Play, a service that is available on PlayStation consoles and PC. This new version of Dead Space is considered one of the best releases of 2023 and one of the most notable remakes in recent times. For this reason, its arrival at the services is very good news.

Dead Space remake can now be played on Xbox Game Pass and more services

What other games came to Xbox Game Pass?

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass users also have access to 2 interesting indie games. The first of them is Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, starring a frog detective who will have to solve various mysteries that will tell striking stories.

On the other hand, there is Mineko’s Night Market, a title that is a love letter to Japanese culture. It is an adventure and social simulation game with a focus on narrative. It features quirky and interesting characters, as well as a colorful world to explore.

Now available:

Dead Space (Xbox Series X|S, PC y nube)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (consolas y nube)

Mineko’s Night Market (consolas, PC y nube)

