Persona 5 Royal, among Xbox Game Pass withdrawals

Xbox Game Pass became one of the best subscription services thanks to its incredible catalog of games in exchange for a monthly (or annual) payment, granting the best Xbox Game Studios releases, which are increasingly more thanks to Microsoft’s constant acquisitions, which has now completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. However, one of its peculiarities is that, as is the case with streaming services like Netflix, It has titles that come and go.

At the same time as announcing the arrival of new games, Xbox Game Pass also usually reveals certain titles that have finally been available for a limited timewhich causes them to be withdrawn on a date announced just a few days in advance.

Today, Microsoft has announced new games that Xbox Game Pass will receive in October 2023, although the truth is that this is contrasted with the withdrawal of six games on October 31:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Consola y PC)Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Consola y PC)Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Consola y PC)The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Consola y PC)Signalis (Cloud, Consola y PC)Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Consola y PC)

Among those mentioned, stands out Persona 5 Royalan expansion to the original 2017 game with new characters, confidants, story, and locations, plus a new grapple mechanic to sneak into never-before-seen areas.

Future Xbox Game Pass changes

Although It is unknown if Xbox Game Pass will increase in price, it seems that Activision Blizzard will integrate its games in 2024, which will make the service gain even more strength if possible and differ from competitors such as PlayStation Plus. In the case of Ubisoft+, the subscription service of the Assassin’s Creed company, it will also be possible to play proposals such as Call of Duty thanks to an agreement to avoid the monopoly.

