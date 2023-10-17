Activision Blizzard games will still take a while to reach Xbox Game Pass; However, the service will continue to receive very attractive titles in the coming days. Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed 7 more games for its catalog and there are great titles on the way.

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

Starting today, subscribers can now enjoy Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a SEGA title that debuted earlier this year. The news announced today for Xbox Game Pass will arrive shortly with surprises for lovers of horror, motorsports and indies.

The most notable title on the list is the remake of Dead Space, one of the most outstanding releases of 2023. The title will be offered through EA Play, so an Ultimate subscription will be required to enjoy it.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass will also receive titles such as F1 Manager 2023, Cities: Skylines II, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and Jusant. These last 2 games will be day 1 releases of the service for consoles and PC. Below is the list of games with their dates and platforms:

Xbox Game Pass will receive Dead Space and more attractive games

October 19:

F1 Manager 2023 (consoles, PC and cloud)

October 24th:

October 26th:

Dead Space (Xbox Series X|S, PC y nube)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (consolas y nube)

Mineko’s Night Market (consolas, PC y nube)

31 October:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (consoles, PC and cloud) Jusant (consoles, PC and cloud)

