Which has been a great disappointment for fans who had their hopes up.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s flagship service, with which you can play high-quality titles.

Xbox Game Pass can be classified as one of the most important services in our environment, and although it was not a pioneer at all, it is the one that managed to popularize this way of offering games to users, having allowed us to play some of the best games. of history at no greater cost than the monthly subscription to the aforementioned service. Every month new games are announced that we will have available shortly, this being one of the most exciting moments, but in this case the truth is that has managed to excite and then disappoint the user in a short time.

Octopath Traveler II It was announced for Xbox consoles during this year’s Tokyo Game Show in 2023., and taking into account that the first title was already available on the Microsoft service, it was totally normal to speculate. The problem is when this title soon appeared in the Xbox Game Pass app, placing it for next year 2024, and most users assumed that this was a kind of silent announcement of its inclusion in the service.

Unfortunately, Microsoft itself has already confirmed that it was announced in error and therefore it is not expected to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, but we will only receive its version for Xbox consoles. This has been like a bucket of cold water for the users of the service, and we are talking about one of the big games of this year, so It was even exciting to be able to enjoy it without any additional cost.

One of the great RPGs of the year

Without a doubt we can say that Octopath Traveler II is one of the great RPGs of this year, and Square Enix gave us a game that surpasses the original in many ways, and that Xbox users will also be able to enjoy next year in 2024. For this reason, we recommend that you play it if you are lovers of role-playing games, regardless of whether it ends up coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point or not, although everything seems to indicate that this will not be the case.

Octopath Traveler II is now available on PS5, PS4, Switch and PC, and as we have said, it is planned to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One during next 2024, although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

