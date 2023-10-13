Microsoft has already completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and that means one thing: more games for Xbox Game Pass. Gamers are eager to find out when the studio’s first titles will arrive on the service, so Xbox spoke briefly on the topic.

Phil Spencer, head of the brand, commented on the purchase and its implications in a statement. There he stated that Activision Blizzard titles are already on their way to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass; However, fans will have to be a little more patient.

Activision Blizzard games will take a little longer to reach Xbox Game Pass

Are Activision Blizzard games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

As we previously informed you, Activision Blizzard will not immediately bring its games to Xbox Game Pass. A few days ago, the studio reported that, for now, it had no plans to bring titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Diablo IV to the service, not at least this year.

In his recent statement, Spencer states that they are already working to bring multiple Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. However, he did not give an estimated date for the first titles to arrive on the service.

He only confirmed that they will share more information about it in the coming months. Previously, Activision Blizzard noted that its first games for Xbox Game Pass will launch sometime in 2024.

Before the closing of the purchase, there was speculation that Xbox could almost immediately bring some of the company’s old titles to its service, but for now nothing is confirmed. We will inform you when they reveal more information about it.

“Today we can begin working to bring Activision Blizzard King’s iconic and innovative games to Xbox Game Pass. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months,” Xbox said.

Today, we can now begin the work of bringing Activision Blizzard King’s iconic and groundbreaking games to Xbox Game Pass. We can’t wait to share more details in the coming months. https://t.co/FMQdbnqlPb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 13, 2023

