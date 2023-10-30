Xbox is once again trying to boost Game Pass subscriptions with one of its most aggressive offers, offering 14 days for just one euro.

Los subscription services They are here to stay in the video game sector and Xbox Game Pass It is one of the best valued by the community. After its recent October premieres, many are wondering when Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will be noticed in the service catalog, something the company aims for in 2024. All of this after Starfield has provided a great boost to subscriptions to the service, something that the company does not want to stop, because they have just start your most aggressive promotion so that everyone who wants to join.

In this way, you can get in these precise moments with a 14-day subscription to Xbox Game Pass for just 1 euro. Although in the past an entire month was offered for this amount, it seems that Microsoft wants to try a new format, so on this occasion the testing time is reduced by almost half for the price of a coffee. So, if you are interested in getting this offer, just visit the official Microsoft website to access it, with which you can try hundreds of games available on Xbox Game Pass without any type of limit.

With that, you will be able to play any title included in the subscription service, which includes all the brand’s exclusives and, in addition, some of the most outstanding proposals from third parties today. If this 14-day trial convinces you enough, remember that One month of Xbpx Game Pass subscription is available for 14.99 euros.

These 6 games are about to leave Xbox Game Pass

Among other news related to Xbox Game Pass, for a few weeks now the 6 games that will no longer be available in the Microsoft subscription service have been known, so There are very few hours left to enjoy them. They are the ones you can see in this list:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, consolas y PC)Kill It With Fire (Cloud, consolas y PC)Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, consolas y PC)Signalis (Cloud, consolas y PC)The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, consola y PC)Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, consolas y PC)

Therefore, the aforementioned games They will remain in the subscription service catalog until tomorrow, October 31so you better try them as soon as possible.

