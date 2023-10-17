Xbox Game Pass will be updated shortly with the second batch of video games for the month of October, including the remake of Dead Space developed by Motive and published by Electronic Arts. In this sense, seven more games are planned in the catalogue.

F1 Manager 2023 will arrive on October 19th (Cloud, Console and PC), followed by Cities: Skylines II on PC, and then Dead Space will arrive on October 26th accompanied by Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, and on the same day also Mineko’s Night Market. On October 31st, however, they will disembark Jusant e Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Insomma, a new month full of many productions.

