Microsoft has revealed the titles that will be added to the games catalog of Xbox Game Pass in the first part of October 2023. From today it is possible to play Gotham Knights e The Lamplighter’s Leaguealready previously announced, as well as another highly anticipated title, Forza Motorsport, will arrive on October 10th. You can see the entire list with when it will be available below.

From today 3 October (already previously announced):

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S)

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Day One

Arriving:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud e Xbox Series X|S) –4 ottobre

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 10 ottobre – Day One

From Space (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 12 Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 17

These are the games that will leave the service on October 15th:

Eville (Cloud, Console e PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC)

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console e PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console e PC)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console e PC)

Below you can see the image with the games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first part of this October 2023, reminding you which games were added to the catalog at the end of September.