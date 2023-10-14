The pace of releases for Xbox Game Pass will not slow down by the end of the year. Proof of this is that the service has already confirmed 6 titles that will arrive over the next month. The interesting thing is that in November there will be several great SEGA games that will be day 1 releases.

SEGA will bring more of its games to Xbox Game Pass

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in November?

Next month there will be some indie releases that promise many hours of fun for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass users. Some of them are PlateUp!, Thirsty Suitors and Dungeons 4.

There will be a surprise for football lovers from SEGA, as Football Manager 2024 will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The great thing is that the Japanese company has 2 other major launches scheduled for the service.

The first of them is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the new installment of its popular franchise previously known as Yakuza. It will be one of the day 1 premieres for next month.

Finally, we have Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off of the renowned JRPG saga that will also be launched directly on the service. This is a preliminary list, so Xbox will reveal even more games in the coming weeks. Below I leave you the titles already confirmed:

November 2:

November 6th:

November 9:

Dungeons 4

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

November 17:

