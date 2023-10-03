Today two new titles have already been added to the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass anticipates the first games of October 2023

After a relaxed summer in its final stretch in terms of games, The Xbox Game Pass subscription service gains strength to enter the month of October 2023, one of the most loaded with video game releases in recent years. As announced, today they have been added to the catalog Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC y Xbox Series X|S) y The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S), although these are just the first titles of the month.

After announcing that Xbox Game Pass will not add one of its most requested games since it was announced by mistake, today it was announced that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide It will join the service for Cloud and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4. For its part, and as expected, Forza Motorsport will be a Game Pass launch game for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S starting Tuesday, October 10.

To end the first half of the month, From Space (Cloud, console and PC) will be added to the catalog on October 12, while Like A Dragon: Were! (Cloud, console and PC) will do so on October 17.

Xbox Game Pass also says goodbye to certain games

Whether due to expiration of the user license or any other reason, Xbox Game Pass has certain third-party games for a limited time, which causes Every month some games arrive and others leavegiving way to the announcement of 6 games that will be released in October 2023.

Fortunately, The first inclusions of the month are already very varied and offer numerous hours of funso the beginning of the month is approved with a good note.

