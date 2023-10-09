Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is imminent and everything indicates that the deal could be finalized sooner rather than later. As expected, expectations are sky high and the community is already dreaming of seeing the releases of Call of Duty and other company titles on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. On that front, there is interesting news.

A few weeks ago, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, provided an interview and there revealed that Activision Blizzard games will take a while to reach Xbox Game Pass, despite the purchase coming to fruition.

Now, it was the company responsible for the Call of Duty, Diablo franchises and many more that spoke out on the matter and talked about the possibility of adding its video games to the successful subscription service.

When are Call of Duty, Diablo IV, and more Activision Blizzard games coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Through a social media post, the company led by Bobby Kotick confirmed that they will begin to bring their video games to Game Pass when the purchase is finalized. Of course, this process will begin sometime in 2024, so fans will have to be patient.

After being happy about the expectation that exists around the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision confirmed that it is still working to get regulatory bodies to approve the deal with Microsoft. In addition, he confirmed that fans should not expect the new installment of CoD and Diablo IV to arrive on the service this year.

Call of Duty and more Activision Blizzard titles could come to Xbox Game Pass in 2024

“While we have no plans to include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV in Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we will begin working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world. And we anticipate that we will begin adding games to Game Pass sometime next year,” the company explained in its statement.

In the message, Activision refrained from revealing which titles it plans to bring to Microsoft’s subscription service in 2024. Although it is possible that they will be CoD: Modern Warfare III and Diablo IV, it is also possible that the company will opt for the older installments of those franchises, or even smaller titles like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro. At this point, it is mere speculation.

Despite these statements, Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central, indicated that, according to his sources, it is possible that Activision will begin releasing titles on Xbox Game Pass as soon as the purchase is finalized.

Which Activision Blizzard games are coming to Game Pass?

When is Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard approved?

A few days ago, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) preliminarily approved the agreement. This means that the Xbox house is one step away from completing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $70,000 million.

According to the information, the final verdict of the regulatory body will arrive before October 18. Thus, we are just a few days away from knowing the possible resolution of this case. Will Activision Blizzard and all its franchises be from Microsoft?

But tell us, which games do you think will come to the service? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Xbox Game Pass.

