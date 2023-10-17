Xbox Game Pass will close October with more games

After a start to the month with the most varied titles, Xbox Game Pass subscription service completes the month of October 2023 with more games, after the incorporation of Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) orForza Motorsport (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) among the first games of the month. From today, Like A Dragon: Were! It becomes available on Cloud, console and PC.

Added to the SEGA game F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC) this Thursday, November 19, while Cities: Skylines 2 It will be available to PC players starting October 24. However, the big surprise will come on October 26 with Dead Spacewhich will come to Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S to spread terror.

Dead Space was one of the first games of the year, being a remake of the story of Isaac Clarke, the typical engineer who has the mission of repairing a ship of immense proportions, the USG Ishimura. However, when he discovers that something horrible has happened, he also appreciates that the ship’s crew has been massacred and infected by some kind of alien plague. Additionally, Nicole, Isaac’s romantic partner, is lost somewhere on the ship.

Beyond survival horror, Xbox Game Pass will also add Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and console) and Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, console and PC) on October 26.

In recent weeks it has also been launched Xbox Game Pass Core, the new, cheaper modality of the service that allows you to play online and access a catalog of 36 games. Likewise, after closing the purchase of Activision Blizzard Kingthe company already anticipates the arrival of its games to the service for next year, which ensures that Game Pass has a long journey ahead.

