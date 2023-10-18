Now that Activision Blizzard King is officially part of Microsoft after the final green light from the CMA, it is reasonable to expect the arrival of video games from this publisher in the Xbox Game Pass service catalog. However, this will not happen immediately according to what Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division, declared.

Speaking during an episode of the official Xbox podcast, Phil Spencer said that realistically the first Activision Blizzard games will be available on Game Pass no earlier than 2024. Spencer explains that the acquisition process took so long that there was no time to seriously discuss the issue of the subscription service with Activision Blizzard, which is why the process for introducing games into the catalog has only just begun.

The representative of the Xbox division stated that he would have liked to immediately publish some Activision Blizzard titles on Game Pass to celebrate the company’s entry into the Microsoft family, however this is not possible. We will therefore need to arm ourselves with patience and wait at least a few more months before seeing the publisher’s first titles on the service.

