Although Phil Spencer hates the console war and that it should no longer exist, the truth is that companies do wage it, but surreptitiously. It is the fanboys who carry it out openly and the truth is that the battles they sometimes fight are pathetic like that of an Xbox fanboy, who turned the console war into a butt war and who also manipulated it to favor Starfield.

This peculiar story began when Xbox Battle Grounds, a Twitter account (X) made by “Xbox fans for Xbox fans” shared an image in which it compares the buttocks of Mary Jane from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with those of a woman from Starfield: “you judge,” the publication reads.

Does Starfield have better butts than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Xbox beat PlayStation in the butt war… but with a trap

You don’t need to be an expert on the subject to agree that the Starfield character’s buttocks are better or at least more attractive according to the canons. Starfield won the victory… but there was a black hand.

In order not to be untrue and to avoid the dissemination of false information, even in the publication context was added by the users of the platform in which it is explained that the image of Starfield was manipulated, since the Voluptuous mod was applied Bodies for Beauties, which enlarges the attributes and enhances the curves of female NPCs in Starfield.

Put another way, those proportions are not official in the Starfield game, and therefore the female character in that game easily beats Mary Jane from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, who runs without mods.

Starfield won the butt war against Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but with a trap

You read it right, the fanboy account manipulated the image to try to make Starfield look better than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at least in terms of butts. Even those types of battles are willing to be fought by fanboys in favor of their beloved company and to try to tarnish the success of the competition.

It is important to mention that the publication was extremely popular, as it was reproduced 6.9 million times and surely many left with the false information, which is unfortunate. Let this serve as a gentle reminder that fanaticism is not good, it is better to take as an example the developer and true gamer Masahiro Sakurai.

What do you think of this butt war manipulated in favor of Xbox? Tell us in the comments.

Starfield is available on Xbox and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page. On the other hand, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

