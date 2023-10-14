October 13, 2023 will go down in history as the day when Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King was finally completed. To reach this moment they had to spend almost 21 months and experience a long and patient journey in a slow and bumpy process.

The purchase was officially closed today morning after approval by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). When Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, felt completely confident and obtained proof validating the agreement, he rushed to his social networks to publish an emotional message. And no wonder, this purchase is the most ambitious because $69,000 MMDD and many important franchises were involved such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, StarCraft, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero and Crash Bandicoot. Given this, there are many questions in the air, such as will they bring Guitar Hero back? Will there be a new Spyro installment?

Below, we tell you all the details and the chronological order of how Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard King.

The first detractors who stopped Microsoft’s purchase plans in their tracks appeared on April 1, 2022. They were 4 United States senators who decided to send a document to the Federal Trade Commission to make clear their position against the future acquisition. .

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse said they were worried about everything that was happening in the bowels of Activision Blizzard King. At that time, the creators of Overwatch were experiencing a scandal over allegations of sexual and workplace harassment. The senators’ statement mentioned that the acquisition could function as a curtain and compromise workers’ rights.

In addition to requesting that this problem be taken into account in the evaluation of the Federal Trade Commission, the acquisition was considered a mechanism with a tendency toward monopoly. If completed, the purchase would encourage unfair competition and keep the problems of labor abuse at Activision Blizzard King hidden.

The path to acquisition was complicated

The possibility of purchasing the company excited Activision Blizzard King investors, and on April 28, 2022, about 98% of shareholders cast their vote to support Microsoft. At the time each share had a value of $95 USD, but when the purchase began to hit a wall the value plummeted. Microsoft’s reputation was at stake and it seemed that the purchase would have negative consequences.

The warnings were extinguished in May, when investors returned their vote of confidence in Microsoft after the shares recovered their original value. It seemed like things were going in the right direction, but the snowball was starting to form and would not stop growing.

The Competition and Markets Authority became the thorn in Microsoft’s side, as on July 6, 2022, it opened an investigation into the case with the intention of guaranteeing a monopolistic-free market in the United Kingdom. As with the senators’ letter, the intention of this investigation was to prevent unfair competition and promote a pro-consumer market. Another concern was that the quality of games and services would decline in the absence of competition, and that consumers would have fewer options to choose from.

Microsoft did not stop and followed the rules proposed by the CMA. Liza Tanzi, vice president of Microsoft, said that she was in favor of transparency in the treatment and growth of the industry in order to create a healthy ecosystem for the coexistence of gamers and developers.

Call of Duty is one of the most successful franchises in the video game industry and a key piece for PlayStation, and that is why it was one of the focuses of Activision Blizzard King’s purchase. Microsoft and PlayStation had confrontations through messages and hints that generated a hostile environment where the recurring topic was the future scenario of Call of Duty as an exclusive Microsoft franchise.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the entire process and the possible consequences of the purchase, on September 1, 2022 the CMA requested another review of the purchase agreement. Microsoft assured that the new Call of Duty games would be on Game Pass from day 1 of their launch and tried to calm the waters by saying that PlayStation would have no problems as it is a well-positioned company and owns many other exclusive franchises.

When PlayStation and Xbox decided to leave public disputes to negotiate directly, Xbox assured that each Call of Duty release will come to PlayStation. On November 11, he left a proposal on the table where PlayStation could have Call of Duty on its platforms for 3 years after the purchase was approved.

The offer seemed insufficient to Sony, since Jim Ryan, former PlayStation executive, thought it was inadequate after 20 years of the franchise being exclusive to its consoles.

While the CMA suggested an investigation of the purchase for its alleged irregularities, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took more aggressive measures and, after evaluating the situation, blocked the purchase. In a statement, the agency expressed concern that Microsoft would take full control of major video game franchises and try to eliminate competition.

The FTC took as an example Microsoft’s bad reputation created by acquiring companies that it then simply eliminated. The most immediate example is Bethesda, a strong company with the potential to create great games that would be exclusive to Xbox. Faced with the accusation, Brad Smith, Microsoft executive, said that the company’s intentions are opposite and that one of the objectives of the purchase was to create more and better titles for the enjoyment of players.

For the agreement to move forward, Microsoft needed the approval of several organizations, including the European Union, which joined the list of those concerned about maintaining a market free of monopolies. By February 8, 2023, the CMA reiterated its position in a document where it added that the purchase would also affect games that make use of the cloud.

To jump over the bump, Microsoft assured that it would maintain the same offer with Call of Duty so that it would be sold on PlayStation within a period of 10 years after the approval of the acquisition of Activision. To reinforce its argument, on February 21, 2023, Microsoft added Nintendo to its strategy under the same terms of time, content, and game features.

This movement was insufficient to convince the CMA and on April 26, 2023 it decided to definitively block the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. The reason was the same: the agreement would completely change the direction of supply and demand for cloud gaming. Of course, PlayStation supported that position and Microsoft said it was disappointed with the decision.

Everything seemed to be against Microsoft and that the purchase would end up being cancelled, but to everyone’s surprise, on May 15, 2023, the European Commission approved the acquisition. His vote in favor showed his concern about the cloud, but he said he agreed with Microsoft’s proposal that all games developed by Activision Blizzard King will not be exclusive to Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming for the next 10 years.

This approval was important, but there were still obstacles in front of Microsoft. The FTC was still determined to stop the purchase, however, Judge Scott Corley ruled in favor of Microsoft on July 11, 2023. Her arguments were the proposal to maintain multiplatform games for 10 years, because she considers that the acquisition promotes the market competitive and because it is the most important purchase in the technology industry. This victory was also important, but the FTC decided to challenge the resolution to change the verdict.

The approval process needed the approval of China, New Zealand and Japan, with which Microsoft had no complications. The goal was for Activision Blizzard King to join the Xbox ranks on July 18, but it had to be postponed until October 18, 2023 due to the CMA. Microsoft appealed in May against the CMA’s decision to block the acquisition entirely. This challenge was accepted on July 17 with the intention that both parties would mutually agree to a negotiation. Given the circumstances, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King decided to extend the merger date by 3 months to finalize the process. If not fulfilled, there was a risk of paying a million-dollar fine to Activision Blizzard King by not complying with the purchase on October 18, 2023.

On August 22, 2023, Microsoft presented a new document in which it changed its proposal. The modifications included permission for Ubisoft to place and “use” Activision Blizzard King games on its cloud service for 15 years for a one-time payment. Finally, he added that Activision Blizzard King games will have a presence on other platforms through the cloud, if required.

Together with @Activisionwe are announcing the extension of our merger agreement to 10/18 to provide ample time to work through the final regulatory issues. We will honor all commitments agreed upon with the EC and other regulators and continue to work with the CMA on the… — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) July 19, 2023

After a thorough process, the CMA finally approved the new proposal on Friday, October 13, 2023, welcoming the market to maintain a pro-consumer approach through fair prices, quality services and freedom from monopolies. The purchase worth $69,000 MMDD is a reality and is the largest in the history of video games. In a statement celebrating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, Phil Spencer was happy and wrote:

“Together, we will create new worlds and stories, bring your favorite games to more places so more players can join, and interact and delight players in new and innovative ways in the places they love to play, including mobile devices, the cloud and more.

As promised, we will also continue to make more games available in more places, and that starts now by allowing cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard King games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made with the European Commission. “Today we begin work on bringing the beloved franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King to Game Pass and other platforms.”

What do you think of the merger between these titans of the industry? If you want to know more about Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King, click here.

