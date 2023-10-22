The rivalry between Sony and Microsoft, especially in the United States, is brutal. AND They have taken it to the most expensive billboard in the world: the Las Vegas Sphere.

Opened a few months ago, The Sphere is a gigantic ball covered in LED screens, with 112 meters high and 172 meters in diameter. In total, 15,000 m² of LED panels with a resolution of 19,000 x 13,500 pixels, and 168,000 speakers.

All those screens that you see on the outside are also inside. A spectacular venue with a capacity for 18,600 people where concerts and multimedia projections are held.

Xbox y PlayStation en The Sphere

Microsoft is ecstatic after the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and is advertising this purchase everywhere.

So last Thursday he surprised everyone with a spectacular one-minute Xbox ad in La Esfera, which can be seen from across the city. Here it is:

It has to be said that The Sphere screens create a 3D effect when viewed from a certain angle.

As we can see, Microsoft shows the new games it has recently launched, such as Starfield or Forza Motorsport. With those 172 meters in diameter, the Starfield ship is life-size…

And of course, just one day later… Sony has screened a 90-second advertisement for its flagship game for Christmas in La EsferaSpider-Man 2 para PS5:

It must be spectacular to see both advertisements live, near La Esfera.

As you may have imagined, putting 90 seconds of video on the most expensive and most in-demand billboard in the world is not cheap.

According to The Verge, each ad cuesta around $450,000. But we all know that, today, multimedia companies spend almost more money on marketing than on content creation…

Xbox and PlayStation have taken their rivalry to The Las Vegas Sphere. Which ad do you like the most?