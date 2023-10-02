There is also room for Inter in Xavi Hernandez’s record of the first 99 games as Barcelona coach

There is also room for Inter in Xavi Hernandez’s record of the first 99 games as Barcelona coach. In fact, interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, a Catalan newspaper close to the events at Barça, the Spanish coach also praised Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri and their game system which, according to the coach, borders on perfection.

Here are his words during the interview with Mundo Deportivo:

“The most complicated rival faced? Real Madrid is always tough to face. But also Bayern Munich. The rival with the best tactical approach? Inter. The Nerazzurri with their 5-3-2. With us they bordered on perfection”.