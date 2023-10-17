The Xataka NordVPN Awards are here! We invite you to join us next November 15 in a very special event that we will celebrate at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid and that will be presented by Joaquín Reyes and our colleague Ángela Blanco.

It will be a gala full of surprises, in which we will not only reward the best in technology this year, but we will also meet and interview live our new Xataka Legend and we will also present the most honorable projects from our In Search of Honorability initiative. After the main ceremony we will celebrate a big party, of which we will give you more details soon.

When and where

When: November 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Capitol Cinemas (Madrid)

Appetizer: Soon

Don’t worry if you can’t physically be with us on the day of the gala. You can follow the ceremony online from Xataka.com, where we have a few surprises prepared.

How to get your ticket

The next Monday October 24 We will enable a registration form in which you can request your free entry. As capacity is limited, tickets will be distributed in order of arrival until all available places are filled. The process will be simple and we will explain it in detail, but don’t forget the date if you don’t want to be left without a ticket.

How not to miss anything from the Xataka NordVPN Awards

We will share all the news about the awards here, on our website, and on our social media profiles (TwitterFacebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube).

With the announcement of the date, all our pre-Awards activity also begins and from today we will begin voting so that you can help us choose this year’s winners.

Thank you very much and see you on November 15!

