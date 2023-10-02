What do Xataka, Bad Bunny and Real Madrid have in common? That all three have an official channel on WhatsApp. And, indeed, from Xataka we are pleased to announce that you can now join our official and verified channel to to be up to date about everything that happens in the world of technology, science, motors, space and, by the way, we may possibly send you the odd meme, why fool yourself.

To access our channel, you simply have to click on this link and follow us. He has no more. From then on, you will receive in the most used messaging application in our country the best content from Xatakafrom summaries and links to our articles and reports, to recommendations and tricks, to preview images of the new devices that we receive and analyze.

Follow Xataka on WhatsApp

The advantages of having Xataka on WhatsApp

With our WhatsApp channel, our idea is to bring the Xatakero or Xatakera who decides to follow us the highlights of the world of technology, science, space, employment, scam alerts and other categories and topics that we address in Xataka. In a nutshell: get you informed without having to leave WhatsApp.

What can you expect? In addition to links, photos and summaries of our content, we will send you compilations of news of the day and week (a good time to remember that we also have a newsletter that arrives every Sunday), as well as native content in the form of videos, galleries (think, for example, of a compilation of thematic wallpapers), device recommendations, movies or series to watch over the weekend. All Xataka, but on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, we want to take advantage of the options that this platform gives us so that Get to know the ins and outs of Xataka better. So, when we take a trip to see something new, attend an event or are preparing something, we would love to be able to show you “what is not seen” directly from WhatsApp.

However, we are aware that WhatsApp is a very personal application and, therefore, we promise not to SPAM, not to disturb and to take into account your feedback, as usual. In fact, if there is anything you would like to see on the WhatsApp channel, you have the comments at your disposal to send it to us. See you on WhatsApp!

