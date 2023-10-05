The soap opera of buys.

The meeting comes at the worst possible time, when the owner and CEO appear to have different strategies for X’s financial future.

The part that Elon Musk did not pay. As of today, the purchase of Twitter does not seem to be Elon Musk’s best financial operation. Despite being the richest person in the world, Elon needed to cash in a large amount of money to cover the part of the $44 billion that was paid in cash.

Elon Musk contributed $31 billion in cash, although to achieve it he had to make some capital movements from his companies and borrow cash from some trusted millionaire friends like Larry Ellison. The problem is that Musk had to request the 13 billion in loans from seven banks that, sooner rather than later, want to collect that debt.

Yaccarino’s payment plan. As the Financial Times anticipated, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, plans to meet with the seven creditor banks of One of the first things they must do at

Bankers from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, MUFG, BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Société Générale hope to receive a viability plan for the social network to face the payment of a debt that could even exceed the current value of the company in this moment. Linda Yaccarino wanted to give some hope to the banks and stated in an interview: “From an operating cash flow perspective, we are about to break even. It looks like we will make a profit in early 2024.”

The bills don’t work out. The big problem that X faces is that, just as Elon Musk recognized, 90% of X’s income comes from advertising investments, and these investments had plummeted in recent months, bleeding the coffers of -Defamation League) against changes in the “freedom of expression” policy. This is what the magnate said in a message in X: “Since the acquisition [de X]the ADL has been trying to shut down this platform by falsely accusing X and me of being anti-Semitic.”

In that same thread, the millionaire said that advertising revenue had dropped by 60% in recent months. This collapse is added to the drop in advertising investment that the social network had already been experiencing since Elon Musk bought it due to the uncertainty caused by the constant rudder changes in the social network’s verification and security system. We remember that investment in advertising accounts for 90% of X’s income, so the math doesn’t work out.

Pay more than it’s worth. The big elephant in the room that will sit next to Linda Yaccarino in her meeting with the bankers is whether the social network is really worth 44 billion in 2022 today or, as forecasts indicate, its value has fallen below 13,000 million that they owe them, even reaching a current value of around 4,400 million, as Bloomberg points out.

In its defense, it must be added that, as Reuters points out, most social networks have lowered their valuation in 2024. ByteDance, Tiktok’s parent company, has lowered its value by 26%. Snapchat increased 10%, adding to the downward trend in valuation by 2024.

