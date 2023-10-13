This is the first step in what could become the EU’s first investigation under digital services law.

In this case, an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the platform complies with strict new rules aimed at maintaining the security of users online and stopping the spread of any harmful content.

The San Francisco-based X platform has until next Wednesday to respond to questions about how its special crisis response system works, and must receive responses to any other questions by October 31.

The Commission said its next steps, which may include formal measures and sanctions, will be determined by the platform’s responses.

Earlier Thursday, the platform removed hundreds of accounts linked to Hamas, and removed or labeled thousands of content posts since the movement’s attack on Israel, according to the platform’s CEO.

On Thursday, Linda Yaccarino explained the efforts made by X to deal with illegal content spread on the platform, in response to a warning from a senior European Union official, who requested information about how X complied during the war between Israel and Hamas with the European Union’s strict new digital rules. .

“So far, since the beginning of the conflict, X has identified and removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform,” Yaccarino explained in a message posted on X’s website.

It wrote in response to a request from EU Commissioner for Industry and the Digital Economy Thierry Breton that the platform “proportionately and effectively assesses and tackles fake and manipulated content during this evolving and ever-changing crisis.”

Under the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into force in August, social media companies must step up oversight of their platforms for illegal content, under the threat of heavy fines.

Yaccarino commented, “There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups, and we continue to remove such accounts immediately, including proactive efforts.”

Experts say that since billionaire Musk took over Twitter last year and renamed it, it has become not only unreliable but actively promoting lies, while a study commissioned by the European Union found it is the worst platform for online misinformation.