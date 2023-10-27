X, the social network known as Twitter before being bought by Elon Musk, now has two new payment alternatives. We are talking about the Basic and Premium+ plans which are added to the standard Premium plan available for months around the world.
The news had been announced exactly a week ago by the businessman, so it is not something we did not expect. However, the frequent changes in recent times along with the new subscription offer may leave some confused.
As we say, now that there are several subscriptions, the question for all those interested in paying for X is which one to choose. We will try to answer this question by comparing each of the planstaking into account its main characteristics.
X has two new plans: this is what its subscription offer looks like
x basic
x premium
x premium+
check mark
NO
YEAH
YEAH
edit posts
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
long posts
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
undo posts
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
long videos
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
Featured articles
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
thread reader
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
background playback
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
video downloads
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
no ads on for you and following
NO
NO
YEAH
increased response boost
NO
NO
YEAH
impression monetization
NO
YEAH
YEAH
subscription monetization
NO
YEAH
YEAH
x pro (before tweetdeck)
NO
YEAH
YEAH
media studio WEB
NO
YEAH
YEAH
WEB analytics tools
NO
YEAH
YEAH
two-factor authentication
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
encrypted direct messages
YEAH
YEAH
YEAH
precio
3 dollars a month
8 dollars a month
16 dollars a month
Now there is a cheap plan that comes under the name Basic. It has a monthly price of 3 dollars per month and among its most notable absences we find the verification check, the elimination of ads in For you and Following, and the monetization possibilities.
The Basic plan has a check, it will allow us to edit publications and publish long texts and videos. At the next level we enter the plan Premium which was already available, which maintains what was mentioned in this paragraph, but has advertising and costs 8 dollars a month.
Premium+, the most ambitious option of the social network, comes with all the advantages of the previous plans plus the possibility of completely remove advertising from For you and Following. The price to pay, however, is double the previous level: 16 dollars per month.
