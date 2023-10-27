X, the social network known as Twitter before being bought by Elon Musk, now has two new payment alternatives. We are talking about the Basic and Premium+ plans which are added to the standard Premium plan available for months around the world.

The news had been announced exactly a week ago by the businessman, so it is not something we did not expect. However, the frequent changes in recent times along with the new subscription offer may leave some confused.

As we say, now that there are several subscriptions, the question for all those interested in paying for X is which one to choose. We will try to answer this question by comparing each of the planstaking into account its main characteristics.

X has two new plans: this is what its subscription offer looks like

x basic

x premium

x premium+

check mark

NO

YEAH

YEAH

edit posts

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

long posts

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

undo posts

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

long videos

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

Featured articles

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

thread reader

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

background playback

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

video downloads

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

no ads on for you and following

NO

NO

YEAH

increased response boost

NO

NO

YEAH

impression monetization

NO

YEAH

YEAH

subscription monetization

NO

YEAH

YEAH

x pro (before tweetdeck)

NO

YEAH

YEAH

media studio WEB

NO

YEAH

YEAH

WEB analytics tools

NO

YEAH

YEAH

two-factor authentication

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

encrypted direct messages

YEAH

YEAH

YEAH

precio

3 dollars a month

8 dollars a month

16 dollars a month

Now there is a cheap plan that comes under the name Basic. It has a monthly price of 3 dollars per month and among its most notable absences we find the verification check, the elimination of ads in For you and Following, and the monetization possibilities.





The Basic plan has a check, it will allow us to edit publications and publish long texts and videos. At the next level we enter the plan Premium which was already available, which maintains what was mentioned in this paragraph, but has advertising and costs 8 dollars a month.

Premium+, the most ambitious option of the social network, comes with all the advantages of the previous plans plus the possibility of completely remove advertising from For you and Following. The price to pay, however, is double the previous level: 16 dollars per month.

