It was recently revealed via merchandise from Funko one of the new characters of X-Men ’97animated series by Disney+.

The aforementioned series will be the first official product starring mutants under the aegis of the Marvel Studios and will continue the story of the 90s series X-Men: The Animated Series.

Although the iconic villains of the X-Men, as Magneto, will have a role in this series, there will also be new villains. In this regard, Funko has shared images of a brand new one Funko Pop! dedicated to X-Men ’97, revealing one of the new characters that will be introduced in the series, namely the Goblin Queen.

The Goblin Queen (aka Madelyne Pryor) has been a mainstay of X-Men comics since the mid-1980s, making her first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #168 in April 1983.

AND a clone of Jean Grey created by Leftand the baby she’s holding is probably the son of Scott Summers (alias Cyclops), ovvero Nathan Christopher Charles Summers (alias Cable).

Although X-Men ’97 was first introduced to audiences at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the project has been the victim of several delays over the past two years. Currently, barring further postponements, the release of X-Men ’97 is scheduled forbeginning of 2024 exclusively on Disney+.