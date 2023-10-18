X is already paid in some countries. At least if you want to send messages, reply, retweet and do anything other than simply read messages. Elon Musk has finally begun to implement his idea that everyone pays to use the social network, starting with New Zealand and the Philippines.

A symbolic amount. Fortunately this movement has nothing to do with that of X Premium. We are facing an experimental program in two selected markets where new users who want to create an account must pay an annual subscription to be able to interact with the rest of the users.

According to X, current users will not be affected. New users starting October 17 will have to pay for this subscription, which costs approximately $1 per year (1.43 New Zealand dollars or 42.51 Philippine pesos).

‘Not a Bot’ It’s the name of this program, which officially aims to: “strengthen our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform, and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with a small fee.” In short, fight against the bots that flood X.

X assures that he is not looking to make money. “It’s not a profit generator,” they ensure from X. The dollar per year is the amount required to verify the authenticity of the new user. This implies not only the fact of making the payment, but also that a valid mobile phone will be needed to authenticate the user.

This payment can be made via the Apple App Store on iOS, Google Pay on Android or Stripe, for third-party payments via the web. After one year it will be automatically renewed, unless manually canceled, and is non-refundable.

“It will be 1,000 times more difficult to manipulate.” Elon Musk has confirmed this initiative with one of his messages. “It’s the only way to combat bots without blocking real users,” he said. The owner of the platform states that this initiative “will not completely stop the bots”, but that “it will be a thousand times more difficult to manipulate the platform.”

“A bot costs a fraction of a cent, but even if you have to pay… a few dollars or so, the effective cost of bots is very high. Plus, every time a bot creator wanted to make another bot, they would need a new one.” payment method”, explain Musk a few weeks ago.

The war between Israel and Palestine has been the latest example of how disinformation has spread rapidly. Bots are one of the closest sources of misinformation and this is a move to try to put an end to one of the X problems that has been on Musk’s mind since the moment he bought the social network.

Open to reaching more countries. There is no official announcement as to whether it will reach more countries, beyond the fact that the platform will soon communicate results of this test.

However, Musk’s intention for everyone to pay to enter the social network is known. We will see if this movement really manages to reduce the bots and if it manages to change the trend of the significant loss of value in which X has been immersed since the acquisition.

Image | ZACK/MCOM

