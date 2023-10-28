A year ago Elon Musk completed the acquisition of the social network Twitter, and in these 12 months it has undergone a substantial change, not only in name, but also in functionalities, and perhaps your pocketbook has also noticed it.

On the one hand, the formerly known as Twitter Blue subscription is now called plan Premium and it will continue to cost 8 euros per month or 84 euros if you make the annual subscription.

This premium plan still has notable features such as the blue check mark and slightly fewer ads, but for example it will not have a greater boost in responses.

One of the new plans is the basic subscription plan that has a price of 3 euros per month or 32 euros if the annual subscription is purchased.

This subscription plan does not have the blue verification check, it does not eliminate ads, it does not have a greater response boost, no monetization, or web analytics tools, that is, it only includes basic premium functions, such as the ability to edit posts, make longer posts, include long videos and so on.

But the controversial star of the new plans announced is premium+, which stands out for having a price of 16 euros per month or 168 euros for the annual subscription.

It includes everything from the premium plan, but it differs in that it does not include ads and has a greater boost in responses.

In this way, what the red social X and the idea of Elon Muskis that the free accounts are very basic and would be forcing companies and certain personalities to acquire at least one of the subscription levels.