









photo by V. Bettoja

ROME – October – International Breast Cancer Prevention Month – is the right time to remember the importance of carrying out regular prevention tests and make your precious closeness felt once again. Do like Ambra and the X Factor judges who, together with many supporters and friends from the entertainment world, have chosen to become Prevention Ambassadors and wear the Ribbon.

Only by joining forces will we be able to reach new places and offer free screening opportunities to an ever-increasing number of women, thanks to the Mobile Units of the Prevention Caravan. So, if you haven’t already done so, donate and you too will receive the Komen Italia Pink Ribbon. It will be a way to communicate your support for the cause and be an example for the people close to you.

By making your donation by October 31st, thanks to a precious collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, you will be able to enter participating state museums for free by showing your receipt. To donate by bank transfer: Iban IT17G0326803210052966541910.

















