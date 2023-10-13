We are quite clear that X is the empire of misinformation. The war between Israel and Palestine is but the latest example of how Elon Musk’s social network is plagued by false posts. However, now something has changed. And it is not that this war is more important than, for example, the one in Ukraine. But now in Europe a mechanism is already activated that did not exist before.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) comes into action. X (formerly Twitter) is one of the “gatekeepers” marked by the European Commission. A large platform that has a series of added requirements as obligations, including the fight against disinformation. And with the war between Israel and Palestine it is being proven that it is not being fulfilled, where there are a large number of messages that offer false information.

After a warning from Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, the European Commission has finally chosen to open a formal investigation into X, relying on the DSA.

Against the dissemination of “hate messages and terrorist content.” The explanation given by the European Commission is that in X, according to the warnings they have received, messages with illegal content such as promotion of terrorism, violence and hate speech would be disseminated.

If this fact is confirmed, X could face sanctions from the European Commission, as contemplated in the new Digital Services Law that came into action on August 25.

Are you doing X enough? The European Commission has opened an investigation to check whether A series of measures that technically X has, but that, following the opening of the investigation, perhaps the social network is not applying.

One week to respond. Elon Musk and Approximately a week to give a response solid enough to satisfy regulators.

An incomplete response can result in a million-dollar fine. If the response received is “incorrect, incomplete or likely to lead to confusion”, the Commission could activate the procedure to fine X.

Fines that, according to the DSA, are up to 6% of the company’s annual income. Taking into account that its income for the last 12 months until June 2023 is 562 million dollars, the fine could rise to around 32 million euros.

