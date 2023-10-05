Universal Pictures warns moviegoers about the dangers of swimming at night as it debuts new trailer for upcoming horror film The Pool

Universal Pictures has revealed the trailer in Spanish for THE SWIMMING POOL, the new supernatural thriller from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, production companies responsible for great horror phenomena such as M3GAN. THE SWIMMING POOL opens in Spain on January 5, exclusively in theaters.

You can watch the trailer below:

Synopsis:

No running. Diving headfirst is prohibited. There is no lifeguard. Bathing at night is prohibited. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, producers of M3GAN, dive into the depths of terror with a new supernatural thriller: THE POOL.

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars a cast led by Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a baseball star forced into early retirement due to a degenerative illness who moves to a new house with his wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, Inisherin’s Banshee), his teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and their young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

Secretly hoping to recover and return to professional sports, Ray convinces Eve that the fabulous backyard pool of their new home will be fun for the kids and will serve as physical therapy for him. But a dark secret from the house’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the entire family into the unfathomable depths of the most suffocating terror.

THE SWIMMING POOL is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (screenwriter of the upcoming film Baghead) and produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Warren Files sagas; and Jason Blum, producer of the Halloween movies, as well as Black Phone and The Invisible Man. Executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Atomic Monster, James Wan’s production company, and Ryan Turek for Jason Blum’s production company Blumhouse.