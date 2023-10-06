Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated video games in 2022, managing to be the GOTY of that year and also winning six of the ten total Game Awards for which it was nominated and selling 20 million copies in February of this year. It has been critically acclaimed for its gameplay, world-building, and open-world design.

The game was also notable for its high difficulty and learning curve, which divided some fans and sparked an argument over difficulty settings in games. Elden Ring even managed to attract some notable celebrity fans, with WWE legend Randy Orton among them.

WWE star Randy Orton reportedly paid someone $1,000 to level up his Elden Ring character very quickly. Orton managed to reach an absurdly high level in Elden Ring last year. Orton’s leveling trick was revealed by The Insiderz, a popular Twitch channel hosted by the former WWE tag team duo of the same name. Its members, Brennan “Mace” Williams and Mansoor Al-Shehail, apparently received $1,000 from Orton, who found Elden Ring to be “fucking tough.”

As part of the job, they had to collect a staggering amount of runes, allowing Orton to reach level 100 early in his save file and overcome some of Elden Ring’s toughest moments. Despite this tactic, Orton is said to still love the game, but he just “couldn’t deal with that nonsense.”

Orton originally reported reaching level 527 two months after the release date, but it is unclear if he did the rest of the leveling on his own or simply used more runes that had been collected for him. Leave us your comment.