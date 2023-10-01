On an explosive SmackDown, the electric LA Knight emerged to help John Cena fend off Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa’s chaotic assault before deciding to join forces with “The Greatest of All Time” against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane.

Cena was briefly taking a beating from Bloodline to close the show when Knight made the save and signed to be Cena’s partner at the next PPV event, much to Cena’s delight.

Jimmy Uso defeated Karl Anderson

In a later confrontation, a distraction from Solo Sikoa allowed Jimmy Uso to rake Anderson’s eyes before following up with a Superkick and a Samoan Splash to defeat his opponent.

When Anderson fought back after the match, Solo entered the ring and attacked the defeated Superstar with a post-match Samoan Spike.

However, as The Bloodline came out, Michin emerged and dropped Jimmy to the ground with a loud slap.

After retiring following a Street Profits loss a week earlier, Bobby Lashley challenged Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to prove himself during his appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Austin Theory derrota a Cameron Grimes

At the height of the action, Austin Theory used a distraction from Grayson Waller to throw Cameron Grimes into the ring post before finishing his opponent with an A-Town Down.

After the bell, Theory began a confrontation with Dragon Lee as the NXT competitor watched SmackDown from the front row.

Rey Misterio defeats Santos Escobar to retain the US title

In an extremely grueling match between LWO cohorts, Rey Mysterio countered Santos Escobar’s Phantom Driver to get the quick pin and successfully defeat his United States Championship.

Looking to prove themselves against Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford joined The All Mighty in a surprise post-match assault against Mysterio and fellow LWO members Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley

In the final moments of an explosive showdown, Charlotte Flair emerged victorious against Bayley with a devastating Spear out of nowhere. However, when the dust cleared, The Role Model grabbed the microphone and indicated that The Queen was about to be finished off by a Damage CTRL beatdown. However, before the nefarious faction could attack, Asuka emerged from the ring. In response, Bayley said that if The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow wanted a Triple Threat Match against WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY at WWE Fastlane, they’ll get it!

