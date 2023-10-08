Today’s WWE SmackDown was held live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. LA Knight begins to speak, but is quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Heyman says that he has a history of being able to see who will be the next megastar. He says that he can say with certainty that the next megastar will be LA Knight. Knight has earned Heyman’s respect and admiration. Heyman admits that Knight has his attention. The bad news is that now The Bloodline will have to do something about it.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeat IYO SKY and Bayley

One night before WWE Fastlane, Charlotte Flair earned the pinfall victory during her match with Asuka against WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley.

At WWE Fastlane, SKY is set to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match and appears to be on shaky ground as she and her partner Bayley came up short.

The four Superstars launched, and SKY eliminated everyone in a tremendous Tower of Doom that left them all on the ground.

Even though Flair had accidentally kicked Asuka in the face, she still took the win after a Natural Selection on SKY.

Bobby Lashley defeated Rey Mysterio

In a frantic back and forth match, it wasn’t long before Bobby Lashley attacked Santos Escobar, eventually leading to a brawl between The Street Profits and The LWO in the ring.

With Mysterio distracted by the melee, Lashley hit an almighty Spear to win the match.

Lashley and The Street Profits will face Mysterio and two other members of The LWO at WWE Fastlane in a huge six-man tag team match.

Dragon Lee derrota a Austin Theory

Austin Theory’s taunting of Dragon Lee before the bell rang was for naught, as Lee was on top of the boastful superstar.

Just as Lee was gaining the advantage, Grayson Waller came down to support his friend Theory.

Lee once again showed off his impressive arsenal, countering one of Theory’s moves with a brilliant Tiger Bomb that nearly gave him the victory.

Despite Lee’s impressive performance, Waller’s presence in the ring allowed her to hit Lee while the referee’s back was turned.

Lee was in trouble until Cameron Grimes showed up to even the odds by eliminating Waller. This fight allowed Lee to capitalize and obtain the definitive victory over Theory.

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso by Disqualification

In fact, it was a night for LA Knight when he dispatched Jimmy Uso in the main event of SmackDown, albeit by disqualification.

Knight and Uso hit each other in a back-and-forth, and Knight was looking great until Solo Sikoa jumped into the ring to hit him with a Samoan Spike for the disqualification.

John Cena runs to the ring and stands with Knight. He plays doomsday music. The entire team approaches the ring. Ripley and Heyman shake hands. Heyman tells him that this has been authorized. The combined forces of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are on the platform. Jey Uso’s music arrives. Jimmy is shocked. Jey joins Cena and Knight in the ring.

Cody Rhodes is next. Heyman pulls Solo Sikoa away when a fight breaks out. Rhodes and Jey land in a dive. Sikoa comes to the ring and destroys Cena with a superkick. JD McDonagh gets a superkick from Jey, the five-knuckle move and AA from Cena, The BFT from Knight AND Crossroads from Rhodes.