2K Games recently announced that the servers of WWE 2K22 They won’t be active for much longer. In fact, 2K22 players only have a few more months to enjoy the game’s online modes.

The news comes via Twitter, WWE Games revealed that “WWE 2K22 servers will be suspended starting January 3, 2024.” That means all online modes will no longer be playable, forcing any community members who haven’t upgraded to WWE 2K23 to make that change if they want to continue playing the game online.

Now that the 2K22 servers are shutting down, many are probably wondering when we’ll start hearing about WWE 2K24. In fact, some players in the community have recently been speculating who could be in the next Showcase, and one of the popular options is that players would try to replicate Roman Reigns’ current record-breaking streak in the Heavyweight Championship. After seeing 2K23 turn the tables and have the player face John Cena instead of playing as the Superstar, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

WWE 2K22 is available for all major consoles and PC.