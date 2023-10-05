Wunderlich has created a comfortable and practical sports bag to attach to the passenger seat, this is how it is made

October 5, 2023

It was designed to combine functionality, with considerable storage space, and design, without compromising the sportiness and aesthetic proportions of the motorbike. It is no coincidence that we are talking about a bag designed for the BMW M 1000 R and RR, and S 1000 R and RR models.

The bag has a volume of six litres. It is stable at high speeds and resistant to water and dust thanks to a hinge made of quality materials. The blue inner lining, typical of Wunderlich bags, creates a contrasting background that allows you to easily recognize even small objects. The upper part adds an adjustable net made up of a series of elastic bands arranged in a zigzag where it is possible to store objects such as gloves or rain jackets. For transport, however, there is an ergonomic handle.

The bag attaches to the motorbike via two crossed straps with a tab protruding from the back of the passenger seat which ensures additional grip. With a view to eco-sustainability, Wunderlich saves on plastic packaging and delivers the bag in the waterproof and versatile Wunderlich luggage backpack (44000-xxx).

Wunderlich: Rear saddle bag for BMW