If you like Dead Space and space horror games, pay close attention to The Red Selene, because very soon you will be able to try it for free on Steam.

There’s something enchanting about wandering the hallways of an abandoned spaceship, listening to the growls of bloodthirsty creatures. Alien, Dead Space, DOOM, The Callisto Protocol… there are many games that have used that premise before.

To tell the truth, horror and space are two elements that go together perfectly, so it is not surprising that we have more and more video games of this type.

But what if we combine this format with a genre as popular as metroidvanias? The result is The Red Selenea promising title that is in development by Handmade Interactive.

The horror It is not a common genre in metroidvania games, but there is this small studio to make your dream come true. And, furthermore, The Red Selene is clearly inspired by the franchise Dead Space.

So much so that it could go through another installment of the EA saga, which at the beginning of 2023 was resurrected in a big way with Dead Space Remake.

”Dead Space” moves into the metroidvania genre

Handmade Interactive is working on The Red Selene, un metroidvania 2D marked by the theme of space horror, which will initially arrive exclusively on Steam (PC).

We still don’t know its launch window, although above you can see its first trailer, and below we show you some images of the title.

The Red Selene It is set in the abandoned facilities of the EC-21 Janus Colony., where fearsome aliens have taken control. And we can only survive…

As a good ”successor” to Dead Space, The Red Selene inherits the suspense, the gore and the feeling of weakness before these creatures. In addition, artistically we will recognize the influence of the EA game (the walls with graffiti made with blood or the dismemberments).

Although, in reality, The Red Selene is a 2D metroidvania, in true Metroid style. We will be able to tour the facilities of the Colony with complete freedom, betting on open world mechanics (the use of the map is essential).

The inventory management and the high difficulty They are also safe bets for this title, which will soon be available to Steam users with a demo (on the occasion of Next Fest).

Does this catch your attention? The Red Selene? As soon as the space horror genre or the Dead Space saga attracts you, it is almost mandatory to take a look at it. And remember: very soon you will be able to try the free demo on Steam (PC and Steam Deck).